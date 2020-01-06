Chase ends after driver crashes into building, leaves gaping hole

HOUSTON – A food market in southeast Houston is heavily damaged after a jeep leading officers on a chase crashed into it, police said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday and started as a chase on Plainview Street near Roxbury Road in south Houston, authorities said.

Police said the driver led police across south/southwest Houston before the chase ended on when the jeep crashed into the food market on West Bellfort Avenue and Fondren Road.

The impact left a 7 to 8-foot hole in the wall. Only the bumper and hood went into the building.

At least one person was taken into custody, authorities said.