HCSO: Pursuit ends when chase suspect crashes into family’s truck

Two chase suspects were arrested after they crashed into a family’s truck while leading an officer on a pursuit, an official with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase began early Sunday morning near Rankin and the North Freeway when an officer attempted to pull over a driver for suspected DWI.

When the suspect failed to stop, a pursuit ensued and continued for around ten minutes before the suspect crashed into a family’s truck near West Road and Interstate 45.

At times, during the chase, the suspect drove on the wrong side of the road, HCSO Lt. Kim Fonville said.

The family in the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

Two suspects were arrested.

“Thank God nobody was hurt serious and the bad guys are in custody,” Fonville said.