Here are the major traffic closures in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON – It’s a new year, but the weekend construction continues in Houston.

In east Houston, the westbound lane on Interstate 10 at San Jacinto River will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

An alternate route across the river from Baytown is the Fred Hartman Bridge to Texas 225. The Crosby Freeway is an option to the north of the closure.

Three lanes on eastbound North Loop will be closed from Irvington to U.S. 59. The roads will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

More construction is underway around the 610 West Loop and U.S. 59 interchange around Uptown.

Two lanes will be blocked Saturday from 9 p.m. to Sunday at 3 p.m. The closures include southbound 610 West Loop from Westheimer to Fournace Place and the exit ramps from U.S. 59 to the 610 West Loop.

Also, three lanes will be closed on eastbound Highway 290. The closure is from Pinemont to 34th Street from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.