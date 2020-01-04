FBI Houston searches for first bank robber of 2020

HOUSTON – An armed suspect robbed the Woodforest National Bank on Jan. 2 inside the Walmart in southwest Houston, according to FBI Houston.

The robbery occurred at 9460 West Sam Houston Parkway around 11:40 a.m., officials said.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force seeks the public’s help in identifying and locating the first area bank robber of 2020.

The suspect approached the teller with a note and, at gunpoint, demanded money and threatened harm. The teller complied, and the robber left the location with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was physically injured.

The bank robber is described as a Black male, in his late 20s, approximately up to 5 feet 10 inches tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap, a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and black eyeglasses.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000, or visit www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app which can be downloaded at the app store for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.