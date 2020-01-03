VIDEO: Thief swipes local cub scout’s trailer with $5,000 worth of equipment from church in Katy

HOUSTON – A local cub scout pack is without an estimated $5,000 worth of equipment after someone took off with a trailer that contained the organization’s belongings.

“Hooked up to the trailer and took off,” said Ed Nicoletti, who oversees operations for Boys Scouts of America Cub Scout Pack 239 in Katy.

Surveillance video recorded the moment a truck pulled off with the trailer on Dec. 17. in the parking lot of New Hope Presbyterian Church on the 1300 block of North Mason Road in Katy.

“I can’t believe somebody would do that to a Cub Scout pack, I mean just steal all their belongings,” Nicoletti said.

The trailer is described as green, about 10 feet long and had a basket attached to it to hold the pack’s firewood. It contained all of Pack 239’s belongings.

“A pinewood derby track, three crab boil pots that we used dishwashing at campouts, (and) canopies that we used to set up our kitchen for campouts,” Nicoletti said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.