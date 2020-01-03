Houston Boat Show 2020 beings Friday at NRG

HOUSTON – The 2020 Houston Boat Show begins Friday at NRG Center and will continue on until Jan. 12.

This year, some of the new things you’ll see at the show include a new model of the Cobalt A29 compact yacht, showcasing of a new brand called ATX Surf Boats, a new craft beer garden and a meeting with Houston Astros mascot, Orbit, among much more. See what else is new this year here.

Some of the seminars for boat lovers include Trout Tactics, Winter Time Bass and Galveston Bay Live and Artificial Baits. See the dates and times of the different seminars here.

The one day that the boat show will be closed is on Saturday, Jan. 4, as the NFL playoffs are being held at NRG.

Tickets to the Houston Boat Show cost $15 for adults and $5 for kids between the ages of 6 and 12. Children under the age of 5 can go free. You can buy tickets here.

Adults can also print a coupon for $10 tickets in a promotion event organizers are calling 10@10. The discounted tickets will be for admission from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 11. You can get a coupon for this promotion here.