Your card information could have been compromised if you’ve been to Landry’s between these dates

HOUSTON – Landry’s Inc. has issued a warning to customers after a data breach caused some people’s card information to be compromised.

According to the Landry’s website, the breach happened because some staff members were using the devices used to enter orders to complete payments. Those devices are not equipped with the same encryption technology as the ones used for payment processing.

Some of the compromised information includes card numbers, expiration dates, and internal verification codes, according to the website.

The affected cards were swiped between March 13 and Oct. 17, 2019. A limited number may have been used as early as Jan. 18 of last year.

Landry’s warns customers to always keep a close eye on account activity.

For a full list of the restaurants that were involved in the breach, you can go to the Landry’s website. There you can also find information on what to do if you were affected by the incident.