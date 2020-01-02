64ºF

Local News

La Porte man found alive 11 days after going missing in the Grand Canyon

Tulsi Kamath, Digital News Editor

Associated Press

Martin Edward O'Conner of La Porte, Texas was last seen on Dec. 22, 2019 at Yavapai Lodge located on Grand Canyon's south rim.
Martin Edward O'Conner of La Porte, Texas was last seen on Dec. 22, 2019 at Yavapai Lodge located on Grand Canyon's south rim. (Facebook | Emergency Services & Law Enforcement - Grand Canyon NPS)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – A La Porte man who had been missing at the Grand Canyon for 11 days was found alive Thursday.

Martin Edward O’Connor, 58, was last seen at a lodge in Grand Canyon Village on Dec. 22, where he’d been staying since Dec. 17. Authorities say he was located Thursday morning and flown out of the canyon in a helicopter.

National Park Service rangers found O’Connor on the rugged New Hance Trail, one of the most difficult trails on the canyon’s South Rim.

O’Connor is undergoing a medical evaluation, but authorities haven’t released information on whether he suffered injuries as a result of being missing in the park during wintry conditions.

