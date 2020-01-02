La Porte man found alive 11 days after going missing in the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – A La Porte man who had been missing at the Grand Canyon for 11 days was found alive Thursday.

Martin Edward O’Connor, 58, was last seen at a lodge in Grand Canyon Village on Dec. 22, where he’d been staying since Dec. 17. Authorities say he was located Thursday morning and flown out of the canyon in a helicopter.

National Park Service rangers found O’Connor on the rugged New Hance Trail, one of the most difficult trails on the canyon’s South Rim.

O’Connor is undergoing a medical evaluation, but authorities haven’t released information on whether he suffered injuries as a result of being missing in the park during wintry conditions.