2 pedestrians struck by vehicle while walking on sidewalk in Washington Corridor area, police say

HOUSTON – Two pedestrians were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk Wednesday night, officials said.

Houston police told KPRC 2 that shortly after 7 p.m., two people were walking on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of Durham drive in the Washington corridor near Rice Military when a white sedan somehow drove onto the sidewalk and hit them.

The driver of the white sedan stayed at the scene as paramedics transported both of those pedestrians to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police said officers detained two men at the scene, possibly the driver and a passenger of the white sedan.

It is unknown if charges will be filed.