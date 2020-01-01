VIDEO: Houston-area attorney accused in fatal DWI wreck in Stafford that left pedestrian dead

STAFFORD, Texas – Investigators revisited the site of a fatal auto-pedestrian wreck Tuesday that they believe was caused by a Houston-area attorney accused of being drunk behind the wheel. New surveillance footage shows the moments of the wreck.

At about 9:44 p.m. Monday, Stafford officials say Jeffery Yurcak was driving into the intersection of Dove Country Drive and Farm-to-Market 1092 when he struck and killed 67-year-old Juan Serrano who was crossing the intersection.

“I could see the people get out and they started resuscitating the dude, trying to bring him back, but he didn’t make it,” said an eye-witness, Curtis Smith.

When Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies administered a field sobriety test, they say Yurcak failed. He was taken into custody at the scene.

“He was cooperative. He did refuse the initial taking of his blood but the deputy that worked his case applied for bloodwork and got it and we got his blood,” said HCSO Sgt. Danny Beckworth.

“We have three witnesses that said (Serrano’s) light was red, he was crossing the street on a red light," Beckworth said.

Yurcak was released on $500 bail for the driving while intoxicated charge Tuesday morning. Beckworth says more serious charges related to the victim’s death are being considered.

“It’s on the table, we just have to review the case once we get it completed and we are going to consult with the DA’s office, the Fort Bend DA’s Office to see if there are more charges we are going to file," Beckworth said.