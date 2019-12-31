Trail of blood leads investigators to abandoned mobile home after man found dead
BARRETT, Texas – Authorities responding to reports of a man’s body next to a car early Tuesday found a trail of blood that led them to an abandoned mobile home in Barrett.
The incident was reported about 12:45 a.m. on St. Francis Street near Ridge Drive.
According to Harris County deputies, they received reports of a man laying next to a car. Deputies arrived and found a man’s body and a trail of blood leading to the vacant trailer.
Deputies said it appears the man had been stabbed several times.
Investigators said they are securing a search warrant to go inside the abandoned mobile home.
The identity of the victim was not immediately released.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.