Friends, family hold memorial for woman who was shot, killed on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON – On Monday night, friends and family members held a memorial service for 46-year-old Carolee Taylor, the woman who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve as she celebrated her birthday.

Loved ones gathered at Cy-Fair Christian Church while wearing Astros gear to remember Taylor.

Taylor is survived by her 19-year-old daughter, dogs Izzy and Gemma, parents, many family members and friends.

"Her smile, and her love, she’s a very giving person, had a big spirit, always had a good time, always called her the ‘hostess with the mostess.’ So anytime you went somewhere with Carolee, she would have everything planned out. she was just a good person,” said Michael Lucas, Taylor’s step-father.

Taylor was a big fan of muscle cars, which is why her Dodge Charger was parked outside of the church with Astros flags.

She loved cheering on the Astros and was a frequent member at Minute Maid Park. She also loved the Houston Texans and Texas Longhorns.

Taylor was highly involved in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Corral Club Committee and Parade Committee.

Instead of flowers, the family has asked people to honor Taylor’s life with a donation to the Facebook Fundraiser set up for her daughter’s educational needs. Or, please consider a donation to the Houston Astros Foundation, the J.J. Watt Foundation, or any animal welfare group.

Taylor was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Christmas Eve, according to officials.

