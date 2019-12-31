Cleaning house after Christmas? Here’s what Goodwill can, can’t accept
Consider what condition your items are in
HOUSTON – Christmas has come and gone, which means it is the perfect time for out with the old and in with the new.
As you begin to clean things out, you may have considered donating your used items. It is quick and easy to donate to Goodwill, but before you start throwing everything in a box, here are some guidelines as to what it can and cannot accept.
Gently-used items Goodwill Houston will take:
- Clothing and shoes
- Musical instruments
- Jewelry
- Books and vinyl records
- Tools
- Games and toys
- Old vehicles
Items Goodwill Houston will not accept:
- Clothing that is soiled, wet, or torn
- Broken furniture, furniture covered in pet hair, or furniture that is missing pieces
- Baby furniture or car seats
- Tires, batteries, gasoline or motor oil
- Paint, lightbulbs, flammable or combustible gases
- Mattresses, box springs, water beds or water-bed frames
- Guns, other firearms, bullets, other ammunition or explosives
Click here to learn more about what items Goodwill can take. Click here to find the nearest Goodwill location.
