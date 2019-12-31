Cleaning house after Christmas? Here’s what Goodwill can, can’t accept

HOUSTON – Christmas has come and gone, which means it is the perfect time for out with the old and in with the new.

As you begin to clean things out, you may have considered donating your used items. It is quick and easy to donate to Goodwill, but before you start throwing everything in a box, here are some guidelines as to what it can and cannot accept.

Gently-used items Goodwill Houston will take:

Clothing and shoes

Musical instruments

Jewelry

Books and vinyl records

Tools

Games and toys

Old vehicles

Items Goodwill Houston will not accept:

Clothing that is soiled, wet, or torn

Broken furniture, furniture covered in pet hair, or furniture that is missing pieces

Baby furniture or car seats

Tires, batteries, gasoline or motor oil

Paint, lightbulbs, flammable or combustible gases

Mattresses, box springs, water beds or water-bed frames

Guns, other firearms, bullets, other ammunition or explosives

Click here to learn more about what items Goodwill can take. Click here to find the nearest Goodwill location.