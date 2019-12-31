8 stories we’ll be watching in 2020

HOUSTON – As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome 2020, there are big stories that are already on our calendar for the new year.

Here’s a look ahead at some stories we’ll be following.

Decision 2020

President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump faces a reelection against one of the candidates from the still-crowded field of Democrats running for president. That field will be whittled down during the upcoming caucus and primary season.

February will be a busy month for the Democratic candidates as the first-in-the-nation caucus happens in Iowa on Feb. 3. That will be followed by the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11, the Nevada caucus on Feb. 22 and the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29. Super Tuesday happens March 3.

District B runoff

Speaking of elections, the runoff for Houston City Council District B has been scheduled for May 2 after a back-and-forth over the eligibility of one of the candidates.

Cynthia Bailey, a convicted felon, finished first in the 2019 general election, but fell short of getting a majority. Bailey and fellow candidate Tarsha Jackson were set to face each other in a runoff election in December, but a lawsuit filed by the third-place finisher, accusing Bailey of lying on her application for candidacy, led to intervention by the courts.

Retrial for teen in 2016 slaying of parents

The teen accused of killing his parents in July 2016 will stand trial again in 2020 after his first trial ended in a hung jury.

Antonio Armstrong Jr. is charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of Antonio Armstrong Sr. and Dawn Armstrong.

The retrial is scheduled to begin Oct. 4.

State takeover of HISD

The state takeover of the state’s largest school district is expected to happen sometime in the spring.

The Texas Education Agency determined that members of the Houston Independent School District board violated the state’s open meeting requirements and the board is unable to effectively function. The agency’s report also cited the consistently low performance of Wheatley High School as a reason for the takeover.

A state board of managers will be appointed, including a superintendent, as part of the process.

Olympics

File-This Oct. 8, 2019, file photo shows Simone Biles of the U.S. performs on the vault during the women's team final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. Biles is the 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year. She is the first gymnast to win the award twice and the first to win it in a non-Olympic year. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

The games of the XXXII Olympiad will run from July 24 to Aug. 9 in Tokyo. The torch relay will begin in March. You can bet some athletes from the Houston area will be competing, including gymnast Simone Biles.

You can watch all of the action on KPRC 2.

David Temple sentencing

David Temple covers his mouth in a Houston courtroom Aug. 6, 2019, after being found guilty for the second time of killing his wife in 1999.

David Temple was found guilty of murder during retrial in 2019 in the 1999 death of his wife at their home in Katy. It was the second time he had heard such news after his first conviction was overturned by the courts.

While the jury at his retrial could agree on a verdict, they could not agree on whether Temple should spend the rest of his life in prison. That led to a mistrial being declared in the sentencing phase.

The conviction stands, but a new jury will have to be convened to determine Temple’s sentence. That is expected to happen sometime in the spring.

25 years after Selena’s death

March will mark 25 years since Selena Quintanilla was murdered by the president of her fan club in Corpus Christi, Texas. Just weeks before her death, the “Queen of Tejano” performed at the Houston Rodeo in the Astrodome in 1995. There may be more tributes to Selena by 2020 rodeo performers like there were in 2019.

Space race

In this long exposure photo, the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule lifts off on an orbital flight test to the International Space Station from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force station, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

The first crewed commercial flights into space are expected to happen sometime in 2020. Space X recently released a video showing what the company hopes will be the first successful launch of humans into space by the commercial space industry. There are other companies like Boeing and Blue Origin which are also hoping to put humans into space. The question is, who will be the first?