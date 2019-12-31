$240,000 bail set for man accused of stabbing great-grandparents

HOUSTON – The man accused of stabbing his great-grandparents with a letter opener was ordered held in jail on $240,000 bail.

Lucian Johnston appeared before a judge Tuesday for the first time since his arrest on two counts of aggravated assault and a weapons violation in connection with Sunday’s attack on his 92-year-old great-grandmother and his 76-year-old great-grandfather.

The judge set Johnston’s bail at $100,000 for the two aggravated assault charges and $40,000 for the weapons charge. The judge also issued a protective order for the victims, meaning Johnston is prohibited from having contact with them if he is released from jail.

According to Harris County deputies, Johnston got into an argument with his great-grandparents in the family’s van while they were driving Johnston to a friend’s house. Johnston attacked them with the knife when the van came to a stop, deputies said. The attack was stopped by Johnston’s 12-year-old half-brother before Johnston fled the scene, deputies said.

RELATED READ: Hear from heroic 12-year-old who deputies say stopped the attack

Johnston was arrested Monday after investigators found him hiding behind a house, deputies said.

Officials said Johnston suffers from behavioral issues and has become more aggressive.

Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries, officials said.