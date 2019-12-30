Revolving sushi bar opens in Katy
KATY, Texas – Take a fun spin by having your meal options surround you.
Kura Sushi opened a revolving sushi bar in Katy on Dec. 21 at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd. Suite 120.
The restaurant serves authentic Japanese cuisine on its unique conveyor belt system. Customers can pick and choose fresh sushi plates, or tempura shrimp and ramen for those who don’t eat sushi.
Check out some items from its menu below:
This ramen is egg-xactly what I'm craving for! 📷: @houstonfoodiessPosted by Kura Revolving Sushi Bar on Saturday, December 14, 2019
This is how I seafood! 📷: @houstonfoodiessPosted by Kura Revolving Sushi Bar on Sunday, December 15, 2019
Can’t wait to taste this deliciously wrapped salmon! 📷: @feedmesomethinggoodPosted by Kura Revolving Sushi Bar on Thursday, December 19, 2019
Udon want to challenge me when I'm hungry! 📷: @the.queen.zPosted by Kura Revolving Sushi Bar on Sunday, December 22, 2019
The pyramid of delicious goodness! 📷: @runwalkrun131Posted by Kura Revolving Sushi Bar on Monday, December 23, 2019
Start the drum roll and get ready for this hand roll! 📷: @spoonrisekingdomPosted by Kura Revolving Sushi Bar on Thursday, December 12, 2019
This is an Egg-citing plate to look at! 📷: @spoonrisekingdomPosted by Kura Revolving Sushi Bar on Tuesday, December 10, 2019
