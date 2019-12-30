57ºF

Local News

Revolving sushi bar opens in Katy

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

KATY, Texas – Take a fun spin by having your meal options surround you.

Kura Sushi opened a revolving sushi bar in Katy on Dec. 21 at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd. Suite 120.

The restaurant serves authentic Japanese cuisine on its unique conveyor belt system. Customers can pick and choose fresh sushi plates, or tempura shrimp and ramen for those who don’t eat sushi.

Check out some items from its menu below:

