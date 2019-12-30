Revolving sushi bar opens in Katy

KATY, Texas – Take a fun spin by having your meal options surround you.

Kura Sushi opened a revolving sushi bar in Katy on Dec. 21 at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd. Suite 120.

The restaurant serves authentic Japanese cuisine on its unique conveyor belt system. Customers can pick and choose fresh sushi plates, or tempura shrimp and ramen for those who don’t eat sushi.

Check out some items from its menu below:

Can’t wait to taste this deliciously wrapped salmon! 📷: @feedmesomethinggood Posted by Kura Revolving Sushi Bar on Thursday, December 19, 2019

Udon want to challenge me when I'm hungry! 📷: @the.queen.z Posted by Kura Revolving Sushi Bar on Sunday, December 22, 2019

Start the drum roll and get ready for this hand roll! 📷: @spoonrisekingdom Posted by Kura Revolving Sushi Bar on Thursday, December 12, 2019