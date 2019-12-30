Man barricaded in a home with 2-year-old child in southwest Houston, police say

A 2-year-old child is barricaded inside a home in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

A male, who is accused of hitting a woman, is inside an apartment with the child at 7700 Corporate Drive.

According to HPD, a caller told the police around 4:48 p.m. Sunday that her sister’s ex-boyfriend was hitting her. When units arrived at the scene, the female was able to leave the apartment, but the child was inside with the suspect.

SWAT units are on the scene.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.