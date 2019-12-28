HPD: 1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing in southwest Houston

One mad is dead and another is injured after they were stabbed during a fight in southwest Houston, an investigator with the Houston Police Department said.

The stabbing happened just after midnight on Saturday near Bellaire Boulevard and Alder Drive.

The men fought with another pair, a man and woman, before the stabbing, HPD detective Blake Roberts said.

The men were rushed to the hospital. One man was pronounced dead on arrival. The other man is expected to survive.

Houston police are investigating the events surrounding the incident and detained a man and woman in connection to the case, Roberts said.

Roberts urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

