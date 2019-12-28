Friends and family hold vigil for woman killed at party on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON – Friends and family of 46-year-old Carolee Dawn Taylor held a vigil in honor of her Friday night. Her ex-boyfriend, Albert Simon, is accused of killing her at a party on Christmas Eve.

People wore Astros jerseys, caps and shirts in memory of Taylor who was an avid ‘Stros fan.

“Carolee was a huge sports fan and loved her Longhorns and Astros — favorite player being Verlander. She was a regular at Minute Maid Park,” read Michael Brown, a friend of the family, on behalf of Tina Lucas, Taylor’s mother.

Taylor was a graduate of Sam Houston State University, was active in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and supported other causes, according to a family statement.

“Carolee loved fiercely and passionately, she especially loved her daughter and her extended family and those in her circle, her love of dogs gamma and Lizzy. She was known as the hostess with the mostest. I think we can all remember that,” Brown read. “It is fitting that we light candles this evening as Carolee was such a vibrant light. We’ve heard many people remark over and over that she had the capability to light up a room by just entering with her megawatt smile.”

Carolee Taylor, 46, was killed at a party on Christmas Eve 2019.

The Harris County Sherriff’s Office is looking for 52-year-old Simon, who deputies believe is the suspect who shot Taylor at a house party.

The shooting happened at around 8:40 pm Tuesday at a home in the 16500 block of Obsidian Dr. in northwest Harris County.

Officials said Simon forced his way into a home where his estranged ex-girlfriend, Taylor, was celebrating her birthday. Officials said he removed her from the home at gunpoint before shooting her multiple times on the front porch.

“He came up with pretty much weapon drawn and scared everybody, everybody started to scatter. He was very focused on what he was coming here for and she didn’t have a chance," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies say Simon fled the scene in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Texas license plate LYN0345. Simon is believed to be armed and remains at large.

Albert Benjamin Simon, 52, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend on Christmas Eve 2019. (Mugshot from HCSO)

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force confirmed Thursday that the search for Simon continues.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do, because it’s so upsetting that A — she’s gone, and 2 — the way she was taken from us. She didn’t, nobody, deserves that, especially her, she was beautiful,” said Denise Newberg, a friend a co-worker of Taylor’s.

“Every time we walk by her house now, we’re going to think about what happened and we just pray for her family and pray for her daughter,” said Amanda McClere, a neighbor of Taylor’s. “Hoping that they find this guy because honestly, it’s senseless, there’s no reason for this to happen in this day and age.”

Through a statement, the family also asked others to seek help if they feel like they’re in a dangerous relationship.

“If there’s anyone who feels trapped in a situation and unable to get out, please seek out resources from many of the domestic abuse agencies. Don’t try to help or go at it alone,” Read Brown on behalf of the family.

Crimestoppers said there is a reward of $5,000 for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of Simon. People can submit a tip and remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477)

If you or someone you know is in an abusive intimate-partner relationship, you can get help at the National Domestic Violence Hotline website or call 1-800-799-7233.