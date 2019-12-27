Teen shot during robbery in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A 16-year-old boy was shot during a robbery Friday afternoon in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 1:02 p.m. in the 12800 block of Mosiellee Street.

Deputies said the teen was walking down the street when he was robbed and shot. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made. The suspect’s description is not available.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.