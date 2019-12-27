Teen shot during robbery in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A 16-year-old boy was shot during a robbery Friday afternoon in northwest Harris County, deputies said.
The shooting was reported at 1:02 p.m. in the 12800 block of Mosiellee Street.
Deputies said the teen was walking down the street when he was robbed and shot. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
No arrests have been made. The suspect’s description is not available.
Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.