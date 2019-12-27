Peloton actor gives real-life girlfriend the exercise bike for Christmas after commercial backlash

HOUSTON – Sean Hunter, the actor of the now controversial Peloton exercise bike ad, is either naïve or a glutton for punishment.

Most might choose the later after Hunter made the decision to give his real-life girlfriend a Peloton bike for Christmas after the commercial in which he gave his wife that same exercise bike as a present took so much criticism, according to TMZ.com.

Social media critics hammered the ad for perceived negative message of peddling negative body image, unchecked privilege and gross marital dynamics. The start-up exercise bike company took so much heat that it pulled ads after critics didn’t buy that the ad promoted good health.

But that didn’t stop Hunter from giving his real-life girlfriend Cassidy Baras the Peloton bike. She seemed happy, but so did the lady in the ad.

“Here’s hoping this goes over better the second time ... Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don’t leave me),” Hunter said.