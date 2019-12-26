Toddler burned after being hit by firework on Christmas Day

HOUSTON – A 2-year-old was burned after being hit by a firework at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Christmas Day, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened at about 7:57 p.m. Wednesday at the Oak Ridge Village Apartments on the 6200 block of West Bellfort Boulevard.

The child suffered injuries to the arm and belly and was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital for treatment.

No charges have been filed in the case yet, police say.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.