Popular Katy bar opens new location in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – The Local Bar recently opened its Bridgeland’s Lakeland Village Center location.

The restaurant offers a variety of beers, craft cocktails and wines along with a menu that includes burgers and gourmet pizzas.

The owners are brothers Shervin and Neima Sharifi, who also own Local Table and the extremely popular The Local Bar in Katy.

You can visit the newest location at 10615 Fry Road in Cypress.