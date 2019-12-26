Here is where you can recycle your Christmas tree is Houston

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Christmas holiday is over.

And that means it’s time for that beautiful Christmas tree to come down. Well, Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) will recycle your tree beginning Thursday through Jan. 31. You can drop your tree off at one of 25 recycling locations around the city. You can also place your tree on your curb on your designated tree removal day.

Just remember all trees must be free of tinsel, plastic bags, tree stands and water bowls. Flocked trees are not accepted.

Trees may be dropped off at the following 25 locations:

Open Wednesday - Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.

• Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick

• Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer

• N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main

• Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW Freeway

• Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam

Open Monday - Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Jan. 1)

• Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Kingwood (Branch Library) - Bens View Lane & Bens Branch Drive

• Doss Park (gates close at 5 p.m.) - 2500 Frick Road

• Memorial Park (Ball Fields 4 and 5) - 7300 Memorial Drive

• T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West

• Ellington Airport Recycling Drop-off - Highway 3 & Brantley Road

Open Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon

• Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.

• Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Drive

• Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond

• Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road

• Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6

• Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E

• Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway

• Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway

• Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe

• Living Earth - 20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney

• Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266, Dickinson

• Living Earth - 16955 Katy-Hockley Rd

• Living Earth - 9306 FM 523, Freeport