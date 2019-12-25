Funeral details released for San Jacinto County deputy killed in car crash

Funeral details were released for San Jacinto County deputy Bryan Pfluger, who was killed in a car crash on Saturday while responding to a burglary call.

Visitation for Pfluger will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the San Jacinto Community Shelter, located Located on HWY 150 in downtown Coldspring, Texas. Another visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church, located at 306 Tenth St. in Pflugerville, Texas. The funeral service will follow the visitation on Saturday. The funeral service will start at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church. After, a committal service will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Immanuel Church Cemetery, located at 500 Immanuel Road in Pflugerville, Texas.

State troopers said Pfluger, a four year veteran of the force, hit another patrol vehicle while responding to a burglary call.

The deadly crash happened on State Highway 150 and Hill Lane near Coldspring around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Both patrol units were traveling eastbound on State Highway 150. One vehicle reduced its speed to make a right turn on to Hill Lane when Pfluger’s vehicle clipped the slowing patrol car and rolled over several times. During the crash, the deputy was thrown from his vehicle, according to DPS.

The 36-year-old was transported to a hospital in Livingston where he was pronounced dead.

Pfluger was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to DPS.

Pfluger is survived by his son.