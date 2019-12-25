65 rabbits, 3 dogs rescued from feces-filled cages in Katy garage
Dozens of animals were rescued from a garage in the Katy area by the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce early Tuesday morning.
The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call and that’s when they discovered 65 rabbits and three dogs in the garage.
The rabbits were in feces-filled cages with little food and water.
The Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce and the Houston Humane Society worked through the night to secure the animals. They’re all being evaluated by veterinarians, the humane society wrote on Twitter.
#breakingnews Taskforce rescued 65 rabbits & 3 dogs from a home very late last night. Our team was quick to have the animals safe & sound by 2:30a. They now have shelter & plenty of food. @HoustonHumane they r being medically evaluated this AM. We will update with more info here pic.twitter.com/BbanlkUyM6— Houston Humane (@HoustonHumane) December 24, 2019
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.