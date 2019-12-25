65 rabbits, 3 dogs rescued from feces-filled cages in Katy garage

Dozens of animals were rescued from a garage in the Katy area by the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce early Tuesday morning.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call and that’s when they discovered 65 rabbits and three dogs in the garage.

The rabbits were in feces-filled cages with little food and water.

The Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce and the Houston Humane Society worked through the night to secure the animals. They’re all being evaluated by veterinarians, the humane society wrote on Twitter.