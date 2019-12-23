Woman accused of hitting pregnant woman with car after argument in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested after officials say she struck a pregnant woman with her car Sunday in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s office says 25-year-old Vianey Galvan-Valadez argued with a woman who was seven months pregnant near the 4700 block of Spring Cypress Road Sunday.

The argument escalated to the point that Galvan-Valadez “intentionally struck” the pregnant woman with the side of her car and fled the scene immediately, officials say. The pregnant woman fell to the ground. She was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and she and her unborn child are expected to make a full recovery.

Galvan-Valadez was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail. She faces a $30,000 bond.