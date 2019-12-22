This is why a Texas state trooper prayed with someone he pulled over

A photo of a Texas state trooper praying with a man during a traffic stop went viral last week after the man’s wife shared the moment on social media.

Lannell McGee James shared the photo on a Facebook post on Tuesday along with a long heartfelt message describing the interaction.

“With so much going on nowadays with police killing people and people killing the police as well as racial tensions, I felt compelled to share this picture," she began.

She explained that she and her husband were pulled over by the Texas officer in Madisonville for a non-speeding violation.

The officer, who James identified as Trooper Bates, asked her where they were headed and she replied that they were traveling to Dallas due to the unexpected death of her husband’s brother.

“He said ‘Oh, I’m sorry to hear that. Do you know where he is?',” James wrote. “My husband answered ‘Yes, at the morgue’ and the officer responded, ‘no he is now in his heavenly home’.”

James then wrote that the officer asked for her ID, returned to his vehicle and that when he came back he gave them a warning and asked if he could pray with them.

“He removed his hat, asked to hold our hands and he prayed with us,” James wrote. “I have NEVER had this happen before but it was everything that we needed at that moment."

James explained they were moved to tears during the interaction and ended the post thanking Bates for praying with them.