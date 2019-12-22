HPD: Pedestrian hit by several cars, killed on Gulf freeway

A pedestrian was struck by several vehicles and killed on Gulf Freeway Saturday night, Houston Police say.

The incident happened on northbound I-45, near Tellepsen Street around 11:55 p.m. Saturday night.

Witnesses said a pedestrian jumped from the HOV lane into a lane with oncoming traffic. A black Jeep struck the pedestrian and the pedestrian was subsequently struck by several more vehicles, HPD Sgt. David Rosa said.

Rose said investigators believe the pedestrian was trying to cross the freeway.

No one else was injured and, as of Sunday morning, there are no criminal charges associated with the incident, Rose said.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

An investigation into the death is ongoing. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.