Woman finds recording device in bathroom of Webster art studio Urban easel, police say

HOUSTON – A popular spot for paint parties is now at the center of a police investigation.

On Nov. 16, Houston police say a woman at The Urban Easel art studio in Webster found a recording device in the bathroom.

“The cops were here for a while," said Russell Cruzan, who works nearby. "They went inside while they waited out here and they were outside for a good 30 to 40 minutes.”

Those working nearby remember seeing police at the businesses that day and heard a commotion but didn’t know what was going on.

“I’m kind of appalled by it. You know what are they doing? Why was it there? Who put it there. That’s the real question,” Cruzan said.

The woman who found the device reported it to the police who arrived at the art studio and recovered it. Police are also investigating and the business owner and several people in the studio were interviewed at the time.

So far though no charges have been filed and no one arrested as the case remains under investigation. The art studio remains open.

KPRC 2 reached out to the business multiple times, but the person who answered the phone said they didn’t know about the case.