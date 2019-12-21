Houston’s Children Charity and U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots help 20,000 families for Christmas

HOUSTON – With just a week before Christmas, shoppers are in a rush to get gifts.

On Friday, thousands of parents felt the relief of being able to get their child a gift this holiday season. The Houston Children’s Charity and the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots partnered up for HCC’s annual toy distribution at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

“20,000 children will be provided Christmas,” said Laura Ward, with HCC.

Thousands of parents waited for a buzzer to signal that it was their turn to select a gift.

“You get to see truly why we do this right here,” said Gunnery Sgt. Charles Burks, the organizer of Toys for Tots. “For me, it’s pure excitement. I’m having tons of fun with the families out here. They are very excited.”

The event was organized with thousands of toys, donated and collected by members of the community and volunteers.

"Parents are here today with their wish lists. Many of the parents have been here since 3 in the morning. They're wrapped around the GRB Convention Center," Ward said.

“We’ve been doing this for the past four-five years,” said Candie Cook, a volunteer at Learning Care Group.

Parents like Sahara Garza, were determined.

"I got here at 4 o'clock in the morning," Garza said.

He said he is determined to give their children what they want for Christmas.

“I got toys for my daughters. She likes Frozen a lot, so we got her Frozen toys,” Garza said smiling.

For Latonya Smith, this event meant the world to her family.

“It’s something that they’re asking for and they always have it here. It really is a blessing,” Smith said.

“I really appreciate what everyone does for us. Because they don’t know it, but they put smiles on our kids’ faces, and we know it,” Garza said.

The distributions will continue at the GRB until 5 p.m. Saturday.