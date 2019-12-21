HCSO: Man found dead in car near entrance to gated community

A man was found dead in a car near the entrance to a gated community, officials say.

The discovery happened around 1 a.m. outside a gated neighborhood near Kluge Road and Glen Drive in Cypress. Concerned residents pulled up behind the car, which was parked in front of the gated community, and got out to check on the driver. Once they observed the driver was slumped over and unresponsive, they dialed 911.

Upon arrival, first responders declared the driver deceased.

Investigators found some blood in the vehicle and damage to the exterior of the car but did not find any obvious signs of trauma.

“We’re going to investigate it like a homicide until we know exactly what occurred,” Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said there was also a small dog inside the vehicle. The dog was taken to animal control.