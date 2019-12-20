VIDEO: Watch as Harris County deputy constables pull trapped man from burning car

HOUSTON – Deputy constables pulled a 20-year-old man from a burning car after a crash earlier this month and the entire ordeal was caught on video.

According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, the driver fell asleep at the wheel around 6 a.m. on Dec. 8 and then crashed into a tree near Clay Road and War Memorial Drive.

A Precinct 5 sergeant was on his way home from his shift when he came across the burning vehicle. A wrecker driver tried unsuccessfully to get into the car and help the trapped driver, officials said.

The sergeant and other deputies called to the scene used fire extinguishers to slow down the quickly spreading flames while they worked to free the driver, whose right foot was caught underneath the damaged dashboard, officials said.

Deputies struggled to free the injured driver as the flames spread into the car’s interior, officials said. At last, after cutting the driver’s pants free, deputies were able to pull him to safety just before the passenger compartment was engulfed in flames.

“These deputies showed incredible courage as they worked together to save this man’s life,” said Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap. “You never know, until you find yourself in a situation like this, how you will react. The way they responded under extremely stressful and dangerous conditions makes me proud to wear the same Precinct 5 badge.”

The driver suffered multiple broken bones in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital. He is still recovering from surgery but is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.