Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside north Houston home

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a north Houston home.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Friday at a house on Kowis Street near Aldine Westfield Road, deputies said.

Authorities were called out to the scene of a shooting, and they arrived, deputies said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds dead inside the home.

Deputies said the man lived alone at the house. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting an effort to identify a motive and suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.