1 arrested after person bails out of car with baby during chase, police say

HOUSTON – A wanted man was arrested early Friday after a chase that included another person bailing out of a vehicle with a baby in their arms, according to police.

The chase started about 2 a.m. near the West Sam Houston Parkway and Beechnut Street.

According to Houston police, officers ran the license plate of a vehicle and found that it may have been involved in an earlier crash where the driver didn’t stay at the scene. Police said that when those officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away. Officers gave chase.

Police said that during the pursuit, the vehicle slowed down enough to allow a person holding a baby to jump out of the vehicle and flee.

The chase eventually ended on Briarhills Parkway near the Energy Corridor where officers had to use a Taser to take the combative driver into custody, police said.

Police said the driver was wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and now faces additional charges of evading and a weapons violation since a gun was found in the vehicle.

The driver’s identity was not immediately released.

It was not clear whether the person who bailed out of the vehicle would face any charges.