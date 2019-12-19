Will Texans get a break at the pump this holiday?

HOUSTON – If you are planning to hit the road in Texas this weekend ahead of the holiday you will pay slightly less for gas than you did a week ago.

According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the average price across the state is $2.33 per gallon of regular unleaded gas, which is one cent cheaper than a week ago but 20 cents more per gallon than a year ago this time.

As is usually the case, Texans are paying much less than the rest of the country. The national average is $2.55 per gallon of regular unleaded.

“More Texans than ever – 9.3 million – will travel this holiday season, from Saturday, December 21 through Wednesday, January 1, with the vast majority—8.6 million—traveling by automobile,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Demand for retail gasoline is following normal December trends by decreasing as the weather turns colder, creating cheaper gas prices just in time for the holidays.”