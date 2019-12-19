US says holiday travelers should cancel their trips to these Mexican states due to crime, kidnapping

HOUSTON – The US State Department elevated its Mexico travel advisory to Level 2 due to increased crime and kidnapping.

Travelers visiting Mexico over the holidays should exercise increased caution, officials said.

As a reminder, “the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by US government employees to certain areas is prohibited or significantly restricted.”

The department suggest travelers to cancel their trips to the following Mexican states:

- Colima due to crime

- Guerrero due to crime

- Michoacan due to crime

- Sinaloa due to crime

- Tamaulipas due to crime and kidnapping

The department suggest travelers to reconsider their trips to the following Mexican states:

- Chihuahua due to crime

- Coahuila due to crime

- Durango due to crime

- Jaliso due to crime

- Mexico due to crime

- Morelos due to crime

- Nayarit due to crime

- Nuevo Keon due to crime

- San Luis due to crime

- Sonora due to crime

- Zacatecas due to crime

For more information, view the travel advisory.