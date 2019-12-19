Here’s why and where police are pulling over ‘good’ drivers

ANGLETON, Texas – Be on the lookout for good drivers.

That was the mission for Angleton police Officer Juanita Segura Wednesday as part of the department’s “safe driver program.”

"This is one of those clear-cut opportunities that allows us to demonstrate that we want to be here to help and that we want people to be safe,” explained Angleton police Chief Aaron Ausmus.

The program is simple. When an officer spots a driver doing what they’re supposed to be doing behind the wheel, they pull them over and reward them with an envelope containing anything from gift cards to cash and discounts to area businesses.

“It allows the public to see us in the human side rather than just the enforcement side,” Ausmus said.

Therese Safely was one of the drivers who got an unexpected gift Wednesday when she used a turn signal and yielded the right of way.

"Oh my gosh, thank y’all. This is nice. Like merry Christmas to me. Thank you,” Safely said to Segura.

Judy Canady, another driver who was pulled over for good driving, is already planning to pay it forward.

“I think this is very unexpected and it’s very nice. And I appreciate it. And I will give it to somebody that needs it,” Canady said.

Along with spreading holiday cheer, the department says the initiative is also about connecting with the community.

"It gives a really great feeling to the officers,” Ausmus said.