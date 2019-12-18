Houston artists will have chance to display their work on vacant billboards

HOUSTON – Houston artists, how many times have you passed by a billboard around the city that simply reads “your ad could be here?”

Imagine that unrented space being your canvas – literally. Well at least temporarily.

Houston First and Outfront Media are again offering local artists a chance to display their work around the city with the Sky Art Project in 2020. Selected artists will have a chance to have their work celebrating Houston and all it has to offer displayed on outdoor advertisements around the city.

Local artists are invited to propose a design that will promote Houston in a unique, positive and authentic way. Artists can submit one or more designs online at Submittable.com.

The proposals can be submitted as concepts or design ideas. If selected, artists will have up to 10 business days to finalize their artwork with the Visit Houston graphic design team in order to prepare the design for print production.

An $1,000 honorarium will be paid for each design selected. The deadline for submitting proposals is Jan. 31, 2020 at 5 p.m.

For more information on the contest go to https://houstonfirst.submittable.com/submit/153417/visit-houston-sky-art-2020.