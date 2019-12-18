7 cases of whooping cough at Houston-area school

HOUSTON – St. Theresa Catholic School near Memorial Park has closed early for the Christmas holiday because several students have developed pertussis, better known as whooping cough.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston says the first confirmed case was reported on Dec. 4.

In a letter to parents, school officials say they have seven confirmed cases on their campus.

Here’s the full statement from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston:

Out of an abundance of caution, St. Theresa Catholic School near Memorial Park in Houston voluntarily closed early for the Christmas holidays on Dec. 12 due to several confirmed cases of Pertussis or whooping cough. The school notified their community of the first confirmed case on Dec. 4, and the case was immediately reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services to investigate. All of St. Theresa’s students are vaccinated. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is working closely with the Houston Health Department to ensure that we keep the best interest of the community in the forefront of our efforts.

If you or any loved ones who may have been in contact with someone from the St. Theresa’s community exhibits the first symptoms of Whooping Cough — which are similar to a common cold, including a runny nose, sneezing, a low-grade fever and a mild occasional cough — contact your physician immediately.

The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Houston Health Department is investigating.

School is scheduled to reopen on Jan. 7.

