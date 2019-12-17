Just 12 votes separate seat in District H, could lead to vote recount

HOUSTON – The razor-thin margin of victory for incumbent Houston City Councilwoman Karla Cisneros in District H could be challenged by her opponent with a call for a recount.

Cisneros won the December 14 runoff election by just 12 votes over community organizer Isabel Longoria.

"That was a big surprise, I mean out of so many people that voted that day, 12 votes. I'm glad to be on the upside of the 12 votes," Cisneros told Channel 2 News Monday.

Longoria, who has yet to concede the race, says she was not surprised.

"I always knew it was going to be tight. I think she took it for granted but here we are," Longoria said.

With such a close race, state law allows for a recount. Longoria has until 5 p.m. Sunday, December 22 to file the request.

"We're keeping our options open. We'll file all the appropriate paperwork to keep the option open to recount, but we're not making the final decision until Friday when the final vote count comes in from the county," Longoria said.

Longoria's campaign hoping the results of mail-in ballots, provisional ballots, overseas and military ballots will boost her numbers enough to overtake Cisneros.

"We're not going to give up until every single one of those votes comes in," Longoria said.

Cisneros said she respects the process.

"I really feel like I'm going to hold on to my lead. If there's a question that she has, then she is entitled to pursue that," Cisneros said.

The official tallying of all the votes will take place Friday at 9 a.m.