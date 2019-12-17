Gingerbread masterpieces: These are the fairest in Houston of them all -- for 2019

HOUSTON – The winners of the Architecture Center Houston’s (ArCH) 11th annual Gingerbread Build-Off have been named.

The coveted “Grand Prix de Show” award went to Jackson Ryan & Associates for “Gru’s house of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and “Public Favorite” went to Corgan for a winter ski scene.

More than 3,000 spectators watched on Dec. 7 as teams meticulously crafted gingerbread houses and themed structures made entirely of edible building materials.

The entries represented a variety of themes ranging from classic traditional holiday, non-holiday, Houston-centric landmarks, fairy tales, pop culture movie references and out-of-this-world space themes (a special competition category this year in honor of the Apollo moon landing).

Here are the 2019 winners and their stunning creations:

· Grand Prix de Show – Jackson & Ryan Architects – Inspired by the Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem’s Gru’s House

· 1st Runner Up – VLK Architects - Inspired by the Griswold house in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

· 2nd Runner Up – LUCID + Common Bond Bakery - A classic bakery during the holidays

· Best Gingerbread in Space – PDR - A Gingertect in Space

· Best Houston-Centric – GLMV Architects - Drawing from Houston themes – Space City and the Be Someone Bridge

· Best Non-Holiday Themed – Page/ - “Turn the page” drawing from fairy tales – Frozen, Cinderella, Rapunzel

· Most Creative Interpretation of Materials – Method Architecture - Harry Potter: A Quidditch Match

· Tallest Standing Structure – Element Architects - A Santa Space Launch

· High School Challenge Winner – Galveston Ball High School - Ad Astra Per Aspera (through hardships to the stars)

Public Favorite – Corgan – Winter Ski Scene