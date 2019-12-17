Alma Latina restaurant in north Houston catches fire
HOUSTON – Firefighters spent Tuesday morning battling a blaze at the Alma Latina restaurant in north Houston.
The fire was reported at 5:51 a.m. at the corner of Jensen Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
Firefighters appeared to be concentrating their efforts on the roof of the building.
The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m.
Officials said no injuries were reported.
It was not clear if the interior of the restaurant had been damaged.
