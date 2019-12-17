40ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

40ºF

Local News

Alma Latina restaurant in north Houston catches fire

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Sally Mamdooh, Reporter

Tags: Houston, Fire, Local

HOUSTON – Firefighters spent Tuesday morning battling a blaze at the Alma Latina restaurant in north Houston.

The fire was reported at 5:51 a.m. at the corner of Jensen Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.

Firefighters appeared to be concentrating their efforts on the roof of the building.

The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

It was not clear if the interior of the restaurant had been damaged.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: