Alma Latina restaurant in north Houston catches fire

HOUSTON – Firefighters spent Tuesday morning battling a blaze at the Alma Latina restaurant in north Houston.

The fire was reported at 5:51 a.m. at the corner of Jensen Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.

Firefighters appeared to be concentrating their efforts on the roof of the building.

The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

It was not clear if the interior of the restaurant had been damaged.