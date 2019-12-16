Mayor Sylvester Turner explains his next plans for the city of Houston as he begins second term

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner made it to city hall for the first time around in large part due to his promise to fix potholes in Houston. Now that he's back for round two, he said streets, not just potholes, are a priority.

By a 56% to 44% margin, Turner won a second term as Houston’s mayor. He defeated Tony Buzbee, a millionaire lawyer and businessman who ran a campaign that reminded a lot of people of President Donald Trump.

"He certainly brought a ah...ah...ah, how can I put it. I don't know how to put it. You certainly stumped me on that one. I look forward to working with all Houstonians to working with him," Turner said.

When Turner begins his second term, he will be joined by nine women on the city council. Allies, he hopes, in moving forward his agenda.

What does that agenda look like?

It includes adding more police to Houston's police force and reducing flooding.

We do have streets that need to be improved ... bad streets. And it's not just pot holes anymore. Panel replacement. In some cases, the streets need to be repaved," Turner said.

Turner was the first incumbent mayor forced into a runoff in almost two decades.