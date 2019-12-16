Honduran man wanted after Houston child sex assault

HOUSTON – A 35-year-old man from Honduras is wanted for the sex assault of a child in Houston, authorities say.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are asking for the public’s help to find Evelio Soto-Nunez, who is wanted for the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14.

Houston police say the sex assault happened in June 2017 when Soto-Nunez was living with the family in the 2200 block of Fountainview Drive.

Soto-Nunez is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with brown eyes and black curly hair.

Crime Stoppers says it may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Crime Stoppers says all tipsters remain anonymous.