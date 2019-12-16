Dallas firefighters union invites Houston firefighters to apply for jobs after Turner’s re-election

HOUSTON – The Dallas Fire Fighters Association, a union comprising of firefighters from the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department, made a show of solidarity with it’s Houston counterparts Monday by inviting the firefighters from Houston to apply for jobs after Mayor Sylvester Turner was re-elected for a second term Saturday.

“Now that Houston has re-elected a terrible anti-firefighter Mayor all of the @FirefightersHOU are welcome to come to Dallas and join our ranks,” the union wrote on Twitter. “Starting pay is $61,367 (more with a degree and FF certs)," they wrote.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association backed Turner’s challenger, Tony Buzbee, in the election after he promised to help with mediation over Proposition B. The the voter-approved ordinance required the city’s firefighters be paid the same as their police department counterparts but in May, it was ruled unconstitutional by District Court Judge Tanya Garrison. After his loss, Buzbee said he would like to continue to work with firefighters.

The Dallas union included a link to an open job listing on the city’s hiring portal. The position is for a “Fire and Rescue Officer Trainee (FY20-Q1).” This is the only uniformed firefighter job listed on the portal. There is one other position, a full-time Fire and Rescue Manager II (Fleet Manager) position for civilians, listed on the site.

The DFFA told KPRC 2 about 60 to 100 firefighters are hired each year at the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department based on the rate of attrition.

While the position listed on the job portal is for a trainee, the union said “experienced FF’s are more than welcome." In response a Twitter user’s inquiry, the union said the cutoff age for an applicant was 36.