Suspect tries to evade police, captured by K-9

HOUSTON – Based on the message on his shirt, Jacolby Gould should have known better.

But 26-year-old was arrested by the Harris County Constable K-9 unit Friday after attempting to evade arrest. He was captured by the K-9 while hiding in the Mira Bella Apartments near Parramatta and Imperial Valley.

It turns out that Gould had open warrants for indecent exposure.

EMS had to be called to the scene to treat Gould, who sustained injuries from the dog bites.