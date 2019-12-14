No surgery needed: Doctor develops in-office procedure to soften signs of aging

AVENTURA, Fla. – While aging is a natural process, it is not always easy to accept the way time and nature can take a toll on our appearance.

“What happens with aging is that gravity takes effect," dermatologist Dr. Loretta Ciraldo said. “The aging face really involves a downward movement of the eyebrow.”

While plastic surgery can soften the signs of aging, it comes with downtime and the risk of complications from invasive procedures.

“Sometimes you don’t know what you’re going to get from undergoing plastic surgery," Ciraldo said. "Many people just want to look like themselves -- just a fresher version of themselves.”

That led the doctor developing an in-office procedure she calls “The Hairline Facelift” using a filler called Juvederm Vollure along the sides of the face, and another filler called Voluma at the top of the forehead.

"If we take that Juvederm Voluma and put it in the forehead, people feel like they’ve recaptured maybe the look they had even 15 years before,” Ciraldo said.

It takes just a few minutes and patients can see the results immediately.

“It was surprisingly easy," patient Beth Talabisco said. “You knew there were prickly things going on along your hairline, but it was surprisingly easy.”

To tighten skin and reduce fine lines, Ciraldo uses a device called the Plasma Elite Pen, which creates a process called fibroblasting to generate new collagen formation.

“There are many patients who are interested in ramping up their own collagen rather than getting injections that don’t come from themselves,” Ciraldo said.

Nazle Rua decided to give it a try under her eyes.

“My right eye especially was very crepey with loose skin and a lot of lines,” Rua said.

Topical numbing cream applied prior to treatment eases any discomfort.

“It was painless,” Rua said. “I think this is the only thing that’s really worked.”

Talabisco was equally satisfied.

“I feel refreshed and uplifted,” she said.

The Hairline Facelift costs between $1,200 to $3,000 and the benefits can last up to two years.

Treatment with the Plasma Elite Pen costs between a few hundred dollars to as much as $1,000, depending on the size of the area being treated.