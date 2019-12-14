45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

45ºF

Local News

HPD: Man shot and killed in northwest Houston

Tags: crime, Harris County

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a home in northwest Houston.

Around midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence near Hiridge Street and Bingle Road. The found a man dead dead from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the homeowner, people visited him, a gun went off and the victim was shot.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.