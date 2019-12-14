HPD: Man shot and killed in northwest Houston
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a home in northwest Houston.
Around midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence near Hiridge Street and Bingle Road. The found a man dead dead from a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the homeowner, people visited him, a gun went off and the victim was shot.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
