Katy ISD issued stranger danger bulletin after attempted abduction of student

KATY, Texas – Katy ISD confirms there was a stranger danger bulletin issued Thursday after an attempted abduction of a student at the park across the street from McDonald Junior High, which is near Lakes of Bridgewater Dr.

The school district said a student was approached by a Hispanic man when walking to school alone towards Lakes of Bridgewater Drive. The alleged suspect showed the student an inappropriate picture on his phone and asked the student if the student knew the person shown, according to the Katy ISD notification.

The suspect at some point attempted to grab the student. The student then ran westbound on Lakes of Bridgewater Drive. The student looked back and the alleged suspect was gone. The student made it school without further incident and then told the campus administration what happened.

The alleged suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 in height with short curly hair, a goatee beard, was wearing a long sleeve red shirt and khaki color pants.